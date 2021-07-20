WATCH | Master KG drives around with Akon in a 'slahla' for his latest music video

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG is proving his international status in visuals after he released a feel-good music video for his latest song Shine Your Light which features David Guetta and Akon.

Looking to be having the best time in the music video, Master KG hangs out with Lonely hitmaker Akon and even drives around in a 'slahla' (convertible) as they sing out their message of hope.

Akon and Master KG have fun in a festival-themed setting where they dance with beautiful women as the flags of the countries of the world fly above them.

David Guetta is also seen in the music video having fun.