Cold front expected to whip Eastern Cape from Wednesday

The SA Weather Service has issued a warning of localised flooding for the Eastern Cape as a cold front pushes into the province.

The cold front is expected to bring showers across the Kouga, Kou-Kamma, Ndlambe, Nelson Mandela Bay, Ngqushwa and Sundays River Valley regions.

Due to the persistent showers and rain forecast from Wednesday until Friday, saturated grounds are expected.

The alert states that localised flooding could be expected in susceptible formal and informal settlements, as well as in low-lying areas and at bridges, with difficult driving conditions also likely in some parts.

The public is advised to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above their ankles.

If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, try to climb out to higher ground.

In buildings, move all valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.

In rural areas, animals should also be relocated to higher ground, the weather service advises.

Residents are urged to keep an eye out for further warnings and obey instructions from disaster management officers.

