Singer Nomfusi lost 'more than 60 international gigs' but is still fighting!

World-travelled songstress Nomfusi has made a name for herself by staying true to who she is: a Xhosa woman with an unmatched love for music!

Nomfusi's latest song Iqaqa, which is inspired by an isiXhosa idiom “Iqaqa aliziva kunuka”, left many mesmerised but also sparked conversation. When loosely translated, the idiom means “people generally are unable to see or recognise their faults but excel in spotting the faults of others”.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the songstress took us into her reasons behind highlighting the beauty of her language in her music.

“isiXhosa is my home language, I definitely express myself better in it. The Qs in isiXhosa is just special and strong, I want to create a generation of strong cultural values. I am in love with my language as it has helped me to travel the world and perform. I believe I am the messenger of our language to the world. Ndiyazidla ngolwimi lwam (I am proudly Xhosa). It is in my veins and my forefather's veins. I carry the language with pride,” she said.

The musician explained that in a world where people are quick to forget their roots, she wanted to be one of the people contributing towards preserving her language for generations to come.