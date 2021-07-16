'He was part of my childhood' -Tributes pour in for artist Pat Shange

Township bubblegum music legend Pat Shange has died.

Shange is believed to have died on Tuesday after a short illness but details are unknown at this stage.

His childhood friend, Hendry Galela, confirmed the news live on Jozi FM on Thursday.

The musician rose to prominence in the 80s and served Mzansi with timeless hits such as Sweet Mama, Casanova and Shayile Time.

Township bubblegum is a term for a synth-heavy dance-pop style popular in South African townships in the 1980s and early 1990s. His music became the soundtrack of many people's lives with other music from the likes of Brenda Fassie and Chicco Twala.