'He was part of my childhood' -Tributes pour in for artist Pat Shange
“Pat Shange was so much a part of my childhood. I remember at my uncle's wedding, his music was literally on repeat. The afro, the perm, those were the days. RIP Pat Shange,” said one fan.
Township bubblegum music legend Pat Shange has died.
Shange is believed to have died on Tuesday after a short illness but details are unknown at this stage.
His childhood friend, Hendry Galela, confirmed the news live on Jozi FM on Thursday.
The musician rose to prominence in the 80s and served Mzansi with timeless hits such as Sweet Mama, Casanova and Shayile Time.
Township bubblegum is a term for a synth-heavy dance-pop style popular in South African townships in the 1980s and early 1990s. His music became the soundtrack of many people's lives with other music from the likes of Brenda Fassie and Chicco Twala.
(JUST-IN) Jozi FM News has learned that legendary musician Pat Shange has passed away following a short illness, his childhood friend Hendry Galela confirmed the sad news. #RipPatShange #JoziFmNews MM pic.twitter.com/GqO1aHRiJH— Jozi FM (@jozifm) July 15, 2021
On Facebook, tributes have continued to pour in for the late “Bubblegum” musician.
“Saddened by the passing of my Mentor, Brother, Friend... The Legend has fallen, Pat Shange ... 25 yrs ago I started learning production through him, 1999 I produced for his label, became a roadie, sound engineer, We toured SA together, we spent days on the road, I received life lessons, we shared almost everything about life till the end, can't deal... Rest Dumakude,” said Jabulani Ndebele, who was Pat's mentee.
Saddened by the passing of my Mentor, Brother, Friend... The Legend has fallen, Pat Shange... 25yrs ago i started...Posted by Jabulani Ndebele on Tuesday, July 13, 2021
“Rest in peace my brother, will never forget the days we spend together in studio in the 90s, and I learnt a lot from you. Condolences to the family!” said Godfrey Pilane in the comments.
“Sad news indeed ... He gave me my first TV break ... I was 6 years old ... 33 years later I'm still in TV production,” added Mbali Lesabe.
Read some of the tributes below:
It is very sad to announce the passing of music legends Tshepo Tshola of Sankomota fame and Pat Shange of Cassanova fame 😭😭😭.May their soul RIP and condolences to Shange and Tshola family 🙏Posted by Mashita Ignatius Selota on Thursday, July 15, 2021
It is with a heavy heart that we learnt of the passing on of legendary musician, Pat Shange. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and his fans. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏾🕊️ #RIPPatShangePosted by South African Music Awards (SAMAs) on Thursday, July 15, 2021
Oh dear! Pat Shange was so much a part of my childhood. I remember at my uncle's wedding, his music was literally on repeat. The afro, the perm, those were the days. RIP Pat Shange https://t.co/BbIuKkTtx7— Nqaba Matshazi (@nqabamatshazi) July 15, 2021
Kasi what's going on kungo lova tintlambhi today 💔💔💔 Tshepo Tshola Pat Shange Madya Ku Bomba 😔May their souls rest in peacePosted by Ralph Manave on Thursday, July 15, 2021
Xiymbeleri xa ndhuma Pat Shange u hundze emisaveni. pic.twitter.com/pBQs9bU8ig— Ngula Ya Vutivi (@NgulaYaVutivi) July 15, 2021