Burna Boy says Nasty C is better than most American rappers

Nasty C’s brand has become a force to be reckoned with and Nigerian singer Burna Boy wants everyone to know that.

In a recent interview with American DJ Whoo Kid shared on Twitter, Burna Boy said he believes Nasty C is better than most American rappers.

The Bank On It hitmaker said people always want to attach “Afro beats” to rappers from Africa even when they are just good rappers.

“I put my money on Nasty C over almost any American rapper. No cap,” he said.