Cash, furniture and drugs seized in George arrest

A 34-year-old man was arrested at his residence in Parkdene, George, on Tuesday for possession of drugs, with suspected stolen furniture and an undisclosed amount of cash also seized.



Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said members of the OCI-Narcotics George team, assisted by members of the newly established Eden Cluster Flying Squad, pounced on the residence after obtaining a search warrant. ..