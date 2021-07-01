Minnie Dlamini-Jones details Covid-19 heartbreak and asks for prayers
“It's my birthday in a week and at this rate I will be spending it sick in bed. Covid-19 sucks,” she said.
Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has asked her fans for prayers as she tries to recuperate from Covid-19. She's also detailed the heartbreak she and her family have endured at the hands of the virus.
Earlier this week, Minnie indicated that Covid-19 may have infiltrated her family when she took to her Instagram Stories to ask for prayers.
“My family and I are currently out of commission ... Covid is real and this wave is hectic! Stay safe and keep us in your prayers!!!" she wrote.
In another series of Instagram Stories, Minnie lamented Covid-19 and said that she couldn't even be excited about her birthday, which is in six days on July 7, because she would probably still be housebound and probably in bed.
“It's my birthday in a week and at this rate I will be spending it sick in bed. Covid-19 sucks,” she said.
One of the last tweets Minnie posted before taking some time off to focus on recovery, was a warning and reminder for people to take care of themselves and not let their guard down.
Minnie said in the past two weeks the amount of people she knew that had died was heartbreaking.
“Please look after yourselves, in the past two weeks the amount of people I know who have passed away is too much” Minnie tweeted.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Minnie for additional comment on her experience with Covid-19, however, had not received a response by the time this article was published. This article will be updated with her comment once it's available.
Please look after yourselves, in the passed two weeks the amount of people I know who have passed away is too much 💔— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) June 17, 2021
Covid-19 has affected the world and the country without discrimination and Mzansi celebs have also been going through the most, losing family members, getting stress from the financial strain they are currently going through thanks to lockdown and trying their best to avoid contracting the virus.
A good number of celebrities have tested positive for the virus and most recently the likes of Robert Marawa and Criselda Kananda were hospitalised thanks to Covid-19.
On Thursday, Abomama actress Nokuthula Mavuso also shared that she was in day five of her recovery journey after what she thought was just a “cold” turned out to be Covid-19.
Day 5 of what I thought was a "cold", kanti Covid_19— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) July 1, 2021
Slight cough
No body aches
Sore throat has subsided
Not feeling tired.