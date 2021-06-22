Leisure

‘We are still in this pandemic because of corruption’ - Amanda Black sparks debate

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 22 June 2021
Songstress Amanda Black worries about the impact corruption has on Covid-19.
Songstress Amanda Black worries about the impact corruption has on Covid-19.
Image: Instagram/Amanda Black

Singer-songwriter Amanda Black has sparked a major debate on social media after her comment on corruption and the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the Vuka hitmaker claimed the county was still battling Covid-19 because of corruption.

“We are still in this pandemic because of corruption. That's the truth,” she said.

Amanda also questioned the deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), asking who it was for. 

TimesLIVE reported that 60 SANDF health personnel have been deployed in Gauteng to help healthcare professionals in the province, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. They will be rotated to assist where the biggest needs are.

“Have we forgotten about the mass graves that were dug? Perhaps they were preparing for these waves they keep on 'predicting'," Amanda said in a separate tweet.

One user said the reason for the deployment was because there was a capacity crisis in health facilities, due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the province.

However, Amanda stuck to her statement, saying corruption was the reason there weren't more hospitals. 

“A year later of a pandemic and billions looted and no significant changes in our health system? There is a terrifying number of unemployed medical staff in our country. What happened to the Cuban doctors?” she asked. 

After hearing the arguments made by some, Amanda sarcastically wished the country “good luck” on dealing with the pandemic. 

“Oh good luck to us, we're in for an even bumpier ride because we hate ourselves and scared sh**less to do anything about the oppression by our government. Please wear your mask, sanitise and stay safe,” she said.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to Amanda's comments:

subscribe

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
He’s the go-to man if you want to get your motor running

Most Read