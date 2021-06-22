‘We are still in this pandemic because of corruption’ - Amanda Black sparks debate
Singer-songwriter Amanda Black has sparked a major debate on social media after her comment on corruption and the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the Vuka hitmaker claimed the county was still battling Covid-19 because of corruption.
“We are still in this pandemic because of corruption. That's the truth,” she said.
Amanda also questioned the deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), asking who it was for.
TimesLIVE reported that 60 SANDF health personnel have been deployed in Gauteng to help healthcare professionals in the province, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. They will be rotated to assist where the biggest needs are.
“Have we forgotten about the mass graves that were dug? Perhaps they were preparing for these waves they keep on 'predicting'," Amanda said in a separate tweet.
One user said the reason for the deployment was because there was a capacity crisis in health facilities, due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the province.
However, Amanda stuck to her statement, saying corruption was the reason there weren't more hospitals.
“A year later of a pandemic and billions looted and no significant changes in our health system? There is a terrifying number of unemployed medical staff in our country. What happened to the Cuban doctors?” she asked.
Corruption is the reason we dont have more hospitals, a year later of a pandemic and billions looted and no significant changes in our health system? Please Retha, There is a terrifying number of unemployed medical staff in our country. What happened to the cuban doctors? https://t.co/zOVwouk56j— , (@AmandaBlackSA) June 21, 2021
Still not answering my question tho,but cool i hear you there is no corruption, and they didn’t loot money that was supposed to help South Africans survive during a pandemic that is costing lives, livelihoods and mental health of millions. https://t.co/64Obbr07U5— , (@AmandaBlackSA) June 21, 2021
After hearing the arguments made by some, Amanda sarcastically wished the country “good luck” on dealing with the pandemic.
“Oh good luck to us, we're in for an even bumpier ride because we hate ourselves and scared sh**less to do anything about the oppression by our government. Please wear your mask, sanitise and stay safe,” she said.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to Amanda's comments:
The 3rd Wave of COVID-19... Proudly sponsored by the South African Government https://t.co/ISzyCv7DRi— Mpumelelo (@sibanyoni_mt) June 21, 2021
Yhuuu andidikwe zigovernment influencers, khame tuu. https://t.co/CvKOp6HNLt— , (@AmandaBlackSA) June 21, 2021
Apparently the SANDF are deployed to help fight COVID-19 in Gauteng. The last time they were also deployed to "help" enforce lockdown regulations but instead citizens were beaten, killed and their constitutional rights was violated. @SAHRCommission must monitor them. https://t.co/myy2Z82Abq— Citizen Oversight Board - SA (@SA_Oversight) June 21, 2021
Is it the people on the ground that are being political about the vaccines? It is the government enforcing their loyalties to the west that is delaying vaccine rollout.— Thor. (@Sekeaux) June 21, 2021
Stop making excuses for this government. Corruption played a huge role prolonging the plandemic
People looted money meant for vaccines and no consequence management or arrests have taken place. Kuthulekile nje. https://t.co/MJINL9UNnL— It's Probably Mo'jay to You. (@JojoMongami) June 21, 2021
Absolutely. Not Savannah, not Spiderman, not Konka but merciless acts of corruption by them comrades— Papa Dintoe (@PappyLv) June 21, 2021