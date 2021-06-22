Rugby

Midweek Currie Cup action starts with bang

Hurting Lions up against victorious Western Province

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 22 June 2021

Midweek Carling Currie Cup Premier Division rugby action kicks off with a bang on Wednesday when a wounded Lions outfit clash with Western Province at Ellis Park.

The Lions, hurting after being mauled 39-10 by the Pumas, will be desperate to get their campaign up and running after a listless opening display...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
He’s the go-to man if you want to get your motor running

Most Read