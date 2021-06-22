Midweek Currie Cup action starts with bang
Hurting Lions up against victorious Western Province
Midweek Carling Currie Cup Premier Division rugby action kicks off with a bang on Wednesday when a wounded Lions outfit clash with Western Province at Ellis Park.
The Lions, hurting after being mauled 39-10 by the Pumas, will be desperate to get their campaign up and running after a listless opening display...
