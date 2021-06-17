Mzansi reacts to Somizi's 'Checkpoint' interview on tourism minister's cook-off
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's interview on eNCA's Checkpoint about the cook-off with the tourism minister earlier this year has still left leaves the nation with unanswered questions over how much the star was actually paid.
When a backlash over minister of tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane's decision to hire Somizi instead of a young chef erupted, the minister claimed that Somizi was allegedly not paid.
The cook-off took place on May 17, ahead of the department's of tourism's budget vote on May 18.
In the 30-minute Checkpoint segment, Somizi at first danced around payment questions but later revealed that he did submit an invoice for the event.
The journalist pushes on and proceeds to ask, “Did you get paid, yes or no?”
Somizi then responded, “I did send in an invoice”, adding, “Ask them how much they paid me.”
After saying that he doesn't owe anyone a response, Somizi said he was “closing his laptop” and moving on from the incident.
Though no figure was revealed, speaking on the ministerial cook-off department spokesperson Dr Blessing Manale chatted about the procurement of funds for the event.
In a heated moment, the journalist calls out the spokesperson for defending Somizi and Minister Kubayi-Ngubane saying that the ministerial cook-off counted as a MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism event.
“MICE literally means a small event overnight for a few people but big spenders like people have done all over the country go to the Durban July, sleep there a few days and come back,” he said.
“MICE is not applicable to the event that happened,” responded the journalist.
The interview led to exasperation from Mzansi, with many weighing in on Somizi's response and how the department of tourism handles their funds.
Check out the reactions:
Somizi really DGAF boy! Lol! Mans did an interview in a ROBE, told us emakhaleni that “Yes, I sent an invoice”, closed his laptop & went on with his life.— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) June 16, 2021
Somizi’s ancestors were also members of the ANC - ba ya thumana #Checkpoint pic.twitter.com/KRI5IM2UN2— kgadi (@kgadi_ZA) June 15, 2021
South Africa has money to loot and spend on the rich, but doesn't have for the poor. #checkpoint— K G O S I G A D I 🌸 (@Niki_Dire) June 15, 2021
R40 000 just for a venue 🥴🥴🥴#Checkpoint pic.twitter.com/Kr0WYE2yGn— Top Runner(umngani KaBolt) (@Ikhaya_Xavier) June 16, 2021
The fact to this episode is being aired on youth day makes it even more heartbreaking #Checkpoint— Bugg🐞 (@uchehone) June 16, 2021
In a normal country minister Kubayi would have been fired, you can't just decide that today you are bored and you want to spend time with Somizi using the Tax payers funds, no.#Checkpoint— Kamo Marven (@kamo_marven) June 16, 2021
Pila pila if you’re not well connected you won’t even get an opportunity to present your plan to anyone. Di celebrity di ja moroba yong #Checkpoint— Hlabane Tebatso Matt® (@hlabanematt) June 16, 2021
This episode shows us that here in South Africa the rich gets richer & the poor nkosi yam will become more poorer.Many local businesses could have benefited from this tourism event but no they took the money and gave it to a so callled celebrity chef #Checkpoint— Diamond 💎💎 (@FikileMtshali91) June 16, 2021