WATCH | Joe Biden apologises for snapping at reporter

US president Joe Biden apologised to CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins after losing his temper with her at the end of his press conference on Wednesday after he met with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Collins asked, “Given his past behaviour has not changed, and in that press conference after sitting down with you for several hours, he denied any involvement in cyberattacks, he downplayed human rights abuses. He even refused to say Alexei Navalny's name. So how does that account to a constructive meeting, as president Putin framed it?”

Biden responded, “If you don't understand that, you're in the wrong business”.

He later apologised, saying he “should not have been such a wise guy”.