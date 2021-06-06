Noeleen Kleve’s works in recent Limin Nation group exhibition inspired by longing for nature during lockdown

PREMIUM

Trapped in her home during 2020’s hard lockdown and yearning to immerse herself in the ocean or mountain fynbos, former East Londoner Noeleen Kleve turned her longing into art.



Kleve, 58, a renowned printmaking artist and teacher who now lives in the seaside village of Kommetjie, in the Western Cape, photographed the rooftops, walls and windows she could see from her home...