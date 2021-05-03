POLL | Should Katlego Maboe have received the best presenter nomination?
TV presenter Katlego Maboe was thrust into the spotlight on Thursday as scores of social media users weighed in on his SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) nomination in the best TV presenter category.
The former Espresso Morning Show presenter bagged a nomination for his role in Tropika Island of Treasure. He is up against Devi Sankaree of the Devi Show and Pali Tembe from Afternoon Express, among others.
The public was split over his nomination, with some expressing reservations considering the cheating scandal and abuse allegations he faces, but others said his personal life should not impact on his career.
Katlego has kept a low profile since he was embroiled in a cheating scandal involving his estranged girlfriend and mother of his son, Monique Muller.
A video of him confessing to Monique went viral at the time. In the video, Katlego admitted to being unfaithful to his partner but he has denied all allegations of abuse.
