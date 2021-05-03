LEARNING CURVE | Catering entrepreneur’s passion for her business sees it weather lockdown
Food My Way by Zazat is more than amazing fare, it’s ‘an experience’
For Zanele Tshongweni, owner of Food My Way by Zazat, food is a love language.
The 37-year-old says her aim is not only to offer delicious fare, but to give her customers a memorable food experience. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.