Prince Kaybee urges AKA to 'stand firm', sends support
As rapper AKA continues to grieve the death of his fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe, musician and friend Prince Kaybee has urged the star to stay strong.
Nelli died on April 11 after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub hotel in Cape Town. Circumstances around her death are yet to be revealed, with police telling TshisaLIVE this week that investigations are ongoing.
AKA and Nelli got engaged in February, and the rapper met the Tembe family a few weeks ago to negotiate lobola.
Those close to the rapper have been sending messages of support since Nelli's passing and Kaybee took to Instagram on Thursday to share a note of encouragement for his friend.
“Thinking about you, Masekind, My Maat. Stand firm,” he wrote, next to a picture of the two together.
Thinking about you Masekind, My Maat❤️. STAND FIRM🙌🏾 @akaworldwide pic.twitter.com/fFsON1dZJ2— THE 4TH REPUBLIC (@PrinceKaybee_SA) April 22, 2021
The message comes just days after radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo called on fans to continue praying for AKA and the Tembe family.
AKA's close friend Don Design also shared a message for the Baddest star, in the hope that it will help get him through these dark times.
“There are times when you'll need someone. I will be by your side. There is a light that shines special for you and me,” tweeted Don, quoting The Light from Common.
AKA broke his silence on Nelli's death in a statement to TshisaLIVE on Friday, sharing his heartbreak and the toll it's had on him “emotionally and psychologically”.
“Every day feels like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele, so much and I'm heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together. The tragic loss of Anele has taken a great toll on me emotionally and psychologically.
“Insinuations and innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process, and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable. Which is why at this time I choose to retreat to honour my journey, praying that the moments of stillness may bring me closer to some clarity,” he said.
