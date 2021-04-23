Structural repairs needed at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after fire

A visual assessment shows that some structural repair is required at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, after the recent fire on the dispensary side of the building.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that the fire, which saw nearly 700 patients evacuated, had destroyed more than R40m worth of medical stock and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The department of infrastructure development and property management said on Friday it had conducted a visual assessment of what needs to be done.

“A decision was made to prop [up] the collapsed slab to allow SAPS to conduct their fire investigation, which includes forensic investigations. Once concluded, structural engineers will conduct a thorough condition assessment, provide a report with recommendations on remedial work that is required. This will include structural repairs.

“On visual assessment, however, the damaged portions will need structural repairing. At this stage we are unable to confirm how long the structural assessment will take and when this process will be concluded. This is because the assessment also involves laboratory tests, the results of which will determine the extent of damage and repair work needed to be undertaken,” it said.