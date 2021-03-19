No holds barred in Seya’s new tour

Ex-Bay comedian poking fun at everything from daddy issues to tribalism

PREMIUM

From daddy issues to homelessness, tribalism and relationship complications, popular comedian Siya Seya will lay it all bare when he returns to the stage with an Eastern Cape tour in April.



Specialising in vernacular comedy, the former Nelson Mandela Bay resident brings his one-man show to the Gallery on Produce Street in the Baakens Valley on April 1...

