Cassper wants to know if Malema can predict if he'll be a billionaire

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has again taken to Twitter to remind fans that he is still on track to becoming SA’s first hip-hop billionaire.

In this week’s episode of his road to billionaire status, the musician called on EFF leader Julius Malema to spill the tea on his future.

The politician had tongues wagging after he successfully predicted the lockdown would move from adjusted level 3 to level 1.

Taking to Twitter before the president announced the change on Sunday, Malema said he could “smell” SA going into level 1 of the lockdown.