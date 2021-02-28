Leisure

SA celebs react to eNCA’s alleged racist mask video

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 28 February 2021
Lerato Kganyago and other Mzansi celebs condemned the alleged racism.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

SA celebs have voiced their dismay after an alleged "racist" eNCA mask video went viral during the 2021 budget speech went viral.

eNCA journalist Lindsay Dentlinger received backlash after video clips of her asking black politicians to keep their face masks on, while white politicians were allowed to go maskless during the interviews.

The video went viral, causing an uproar online among South Africans.

Twitter users called out the broadcaster for alleged racial bias and “double standards”. This lead to the hashtag #eNCAMustFall trending online.

eNCA has since issued a statement , defending their journalist from the accusations online. It said the TV reporter's actions were not “racially motivated or with malicious intent”.

“Criticism to this extent levelled at a journalist under these circumstances is unfair and unfortunate. Comments and some video content currently being shared are maliciously misleading,” said eNCA managing editor John Bailey.

Meanwhile, SAs celebrities joined the masses and weighed in on the situation, lambasting eNCA.

Unathi Nkayi, Siv Ngesi, Anele Mdoda, Lerato Kganyago and Babalwa Mneno have taken to the streets with their concerns about the video.

“eNCA should just say we won’t get it right all the time and this time around one of our own got it wrong. There is simply no excuse for Madame’s behaviour and they know it. We are not idiots and as people who have to deal with subtle racism our entire lives, this is BS,” said Anele.

Check out their reactions below:

