Lukhanyo Mding’s designs have been admired in Italy, New York

East London designer’s latest collection honours a friend whose life was cut short

His refined, artisanal designs have turned heads at the New York FashionWeek, but for former East Londoner Lukhanyo Mdingi, his most significant collection is the one he launched last week in memory of his best friend.



Mdingi, 28, who matriculated from Hudson Park High School in 2010, poured love, hard work and a newly acquired craft into the Coutts Collection which he created in honour of fellow fashion and textile designer Nicholas Coutts, 27, who died in 2019...

