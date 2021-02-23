Police looking for family to identify body found on N2

Port Elizabeth police are seeking the public’s assistance in trying to trace the family of an unidentified man whose body was found near Blue Horizon Bay in 2020.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said on Tuesday that the man’s body was found on the Blue Horizon Bay off-ramp on August 10..

She said the police, responding to an alert, found the man’s body lying in grass next to a barbed wire fence.

“He was topless and bare feet and was wearing black tracksuit pants,” Naidu said.

“The body was already decomposing.

“He may be a coloured man or an African. His age could not be determined.”

Naidu said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.

Anyone who can assist the police in identifying the deceased or tracing his next of kin or who may know of anyone who went missing at the time is asked to contact detective Sgt Chantal Joubert on 082-739-5959 or SAPS Kabega on 041-397-6802 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE