Popular Early B releases second album
Tunes will make listeners dance, think, listen and laugh
If his gold-selling debut album is anything to go by, it’s safe to say fans’ expectations are sky high for Bloemendal rapper Early B’s sophomore album.
Known as the king of hard-hitting punchlines and comical riffs, the rapper releases his second album, Funky-Kaans, on Friday. ..
