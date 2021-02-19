Confusion reigns over Februarie’s position in Kouga municipality

ANC claims ward councillor has stepped aside after caucus letter

PREMIUM

While the ANC in the Sarah Baartman district says Eldridge Februarie has resigned as a councillor in the Kouga municipality, he says he is still on the job.



On Thursday, Februarie said he had received no official communication from the ANC in Kouga to step aside as a ward councillor, but declined to comment further...

