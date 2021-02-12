Popular Zwide venue reopens with a bang on Valentine’s Day

It’s been almost a year since their last event, but Ekupholeni Cocktail Lounge in Zwide is making a come back with a celebration of love on Valentine’s Day.

At this year’s annual Valentine’s Day celebration, lovers and friends will be serenaded by Port Elizabeth’s soulful singer Blaq Tye Gulwa, who will headline the show, accompanied by Edgar Muzah and Friends.

In the spirit of love, the top three couples — best dressed and karaoke winners — will be showered with gifts to seal off the day, Ekupholeni owner and manager Agcobile Hani said.

The first prize comprises a massage voucher, an unspecified voucher for the second prize and the third prize a gift pack.

“To be able to celebrate love at a time like this is the best way for us to make a comeback after being unable to hosts our events since before the lockdown.

“The Valentine’s Day event is our way of inviting our people back and they can look out for our other regular events which will also be returning soon,” Hani said.

She said the venue had been closed for events since March last year, before the lockdown was announced in SA.

Since then, only the butchery side has been operational.

“Our customers like to seat, relax and be served, so even though the butchery has been open we still had a hard time because most people come to Ekupholeni to enjoy the vibe.

“Without the vibe, Ekupholeni has not been the same,” Hani said.

She said she hoped the Valentine’s Day event would revive patrons’ spirits.

“We just want people to come and relax with their loved ones while listening to good music.

“Blaq Tye is the perfect singer to entertain lovers on such a day because of his charm and the kind of music he sings.

“We’ve had him perform at several of our events before and he is very well-received, especially by the ladies,” Hani said.

Indeed popular with the ladies, Blaq Tye has previously performed at the establishment’s weekly Ladies’ Night, to much delight.

Blaq Tye, full name Thandisile Gulwa is a soulful musician with years of experience.

Alongside some of Port Elizabeth’s a popular acts such as Ikati Esengxoweni, Temba Ncetani and as a member of the Edgar Muzah and Friends band, the singer has through the years cemented his name on countless line-ups in the Bay.

The singer said it was his distinct sound and love-inspired performances that placed him at the fore and the ideal Valentine’s Day entertainer.

“Blaq Tye is made unique by my indigenous sound mix with elements of jazz and soulful music, accompanied by my stage presence.

“People will definitely enjoy themselves at the show because I know love is everything and I am inspired by it,” he said.





Blaq Tye and his band will perform music from his album Mamela Mna and some cover songs.

Entry into the Valentine’s Day celebration event is free.

Patrons can enjoy food, live music and sets by a selection of local DJs. Covid-19 prevention regulations apply.

The event starts at 3pm on Sunday.

