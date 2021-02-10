Ayanda Thabethe: 'There’s no shame in downgrading your lifestyle temporarily'

With the uncertainty that comes during a pandemic, TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has dropped pearls of wisdom regarding temporarily “downgrading your lifestyle”.

The Celebrity Game Night captain took to Twitter to tell her fans not to see any shame in temporarily downgrading their lives considering how unpredictable life is during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

While some feel downgrading their comfortable lifestyles means they have failed, Ayanda said things won’t always be the same and one has to adjust accordingly.

“Don’t kill yourself trying to pay off crazy high instalments on an already strained budget.”

Ayanda advised fans that it would be wise to do away with certain expenses until one is back on their feet.