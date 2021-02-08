LEVELS! DJ Black Coffee is lighting up billboards in New York!
DJ Black Coffee has Mzansi proud this week after being honoured with his face on billboards in North America.
It's no secret that Pieces of Me star Black Coffee has gained worldwide acclaim for his sick beats. Working with Diplo and David Guetta has also put the star on the global music radar. And this week, the star has taken another step in his world domination plans after his face lit up the international streets!
According to the musician, this comes less than 48 hours after the release of his latest studio album Subconsciously on all major music streaming platforms. Spotify celebrated the SA legend with billboards in major cities New York and Toronto. The star's face can be seen lighting up the streets in his blazing international success!
“It's just over 48 hours since Subconsciously dropped and I'm completely blown away by all of the love and support from all about the world! Big love to the team at Spotify for bringing the album to bright lights in New York City and Toronto!," tweeted Black Coffee.
It's just over 48 hours since #Subconsciously dropped and I'm completely blown away by all of the love and support from all around the world! Big love to the team at @Spotify for bringing the album to bright lights in New York City and Toronto! pic.twitter.com/rDz7aJeGFV— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) February 7, 2021
Taking to Twitter to celebrate his success, fans congratulated the star on his big achievement. Check out some of the responses here:
Before Subconsciously was released on February 5, the album had already reached more 100m streams. Nine of the 14 tracks were pre-released for fans' enjoyment. There was no mention of whether the numbers were from all digital music streaming platforms.
“More than 100 million streams worldwide already. Subconsciously out on February 5 2021,” said the DJ.
