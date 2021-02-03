Ayanda Borotho on finding contentment within herself

Having true and honest conversations with yourself is not something many like to do but for actress Ayanda Borotho, finding real contentment with self is an exercise she plans to implement in the new year.

While she's still on a journey of “Unbecoming to Become” just like the title of her book, Ayanda took to Instagram and revealed that contentment with self runs deep which can even translate to interactions with people around you.

Ayanda explained that if one is stuck in darkness, people around them will meet them in such a dark and low place.

However, if one is in the light, people will be able to see the light in them that shines bright making them meet the best version of you.

“Here's the thing ... people can only meet you as far and as deeply as they have met themselves. If I'm stuck in darkness, I'll meet you with darkness. If I'm in light, I'll meet you in your light. How I choose to receive you depends a lot on where I am.

“I can't be to you what I'm not to self ... just like you can't be to me what you aren't already to yourself ..." Ayanda wrote in a caption of an adorable natural looking snap of herself.