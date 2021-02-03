LOL! Sizwe Dhlomo believes we need a stocktake on the Covid-19 vaccine

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has suggested a thorough count be carried out on the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines to ensure some do not mysteriously disappear.

On Monday, SA received its first batch of the vaccine to help fight the coronavirus. It landed at OR Tambo International airport from the Serum Institute of India.

Speaking on the first shipment, President Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted about the landmark efforts to secure the vaccine.

“Today marks a major milestone in our fight against the #coronavirus pandemic as we receive our first consignment of the vaccine. This batch will benefit our health-care workers who have been at the forefront of keeping us all safe,”