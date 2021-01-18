Jub Jub says his 'surviving mechanism' in prison was 'selling whatever is sellable'

Hip hop artist and reality TV show host Jub Jub opened up about the realities of his time in prison.

Sitting down in an interview with Slikour, he opened up about the trials and tribulations in the SA prison system he experienced during his sentence.

On December 5 2012, Jub Jub was sentenced to 25 years in prison for causing a car accident near a school on a public road that killed four children and left two surviving pupils brain damaged. On January 5 2017, the star was released on parole.

Speaking with Slikour, Jub Jub said that without financial and emotional support, prison can leave you in a vulnerable place.

“In prison, it's pretty straight forward, there is no grey line about it. If you have money, if you don't have money, family support or you don't. If you don't have money or any family support, you are bound to ask for things in prison. You are bound to want to have some sort of survival mechanism inside. That is selling whatever is sellable,” said Jub Jub.

Watch the interview here: