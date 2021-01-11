Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died

Gospel star Israel Linda Mosehla has died at the age of 50, his wife Millicent Mosehla confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday morning.

Details surrounding the star’s death are yet to be released.

“Yes, Israel has passed on,” Millicent said, adding that a family spokesperson would be appointed to share more details.

The Soweto-born gospel artist came from a family of worshippers as both his parents were preachers and musicians. The family released three albums with Gallo in the 1980s.

Israel, together with his brother Isaiah and friends Bongani Matsobane and Jabu Nkabinde, formed a dynamic gospel group called G. Effect before he ventured into a successful solo career in gospel music and ministry.

Gospel stars Lebo Sekgobela and Bucy Radebe and radio personality Twasa joined hundreds of fans to offer their condolences on social media platforms.

Here are some of the tweets: