Second wave hasn't peaked yet, say experts

Medical experts believe that SA is yet to reach its peak of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite record numbers of cases recorded in the past few days.

University of the Witwatersrand vaccinologist Prof Shabir Madhi warned that the situation is going to get worse before it gets better.

“When you look at the trajectory of the epidemic and what happened in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape and how long they took to peak, in the next few weeks, as people start returning to work, they are more likely to be in contact with other people. That will contribute to a further increase in infection,” Madhi said.

