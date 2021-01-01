Leisure

Tito Mboweni is looking for an assistant chef and Somizi wants to help

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 01 January 2021
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has finally confessed that he needs assistance in the kitchen and Somizi wants to help.
After his failed attempt at cooking ox liver and veggies, finance minister Tito Mboweni has finally confessed that he needs assistance in the kitchen.

This week, “à la Mboweni”, as he is affectionately known on social media, called for assistance after the step-by-step process of his recipe ended in disaster.

Mboweni shared a snap of the ox liver, peppers, and, lots of garlic — as per usual.

“It started off well. A simple meal of ox liver with veggies. Great idea. It did not work out. I need an assistant chef now! To assist virtually,” said Mboweni.

Mboweni also shared with his followers how the meal tasted, saying: “to my surprise, the project dinner ended very well”.

Commenting on Mboweni's need for an assistant chef, Idols SA judge and cooking talk show host Somizi reminded Mboweni that his offer to help out is still on the table.

Somizi first made the offer earlier this month when he jokingly launched a “finding Tito” campaign to help Mboweni in the kitchen.

“But honourable I did offer my services. Hit me up. It's about time," said Somizi.

While some offered to lend Mboweni a hand, others suggested that he should accept Somizi's offer.

