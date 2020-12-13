Idols winner Zama drives off in new set of wheels

Zama Khumalo’s gap year after matric last year has helped her win this year’s Idols SA.

The 19-year-old Emalahleni-born singer snatched the crown from crooner Lungisani “Mr Music” Mthethwa from Richards Bay on Sunday night.

Over 29 million South Africans voted in the finale.

“I’m really blessed, thank you very much South Africa,” said a teary-eyed Zama before performing her new single Ndizobizwa to close season 16 of the reality music show.

“[My] single speaks about how all my peers have been called and I’m the only one left behind – but God’s timing is the right time. It’s relevant in my life because this year with Idols, I got my calling,” Zama told Sowetan two weeks ago.

The top 10 contestants ZanoThando, Succedor, Mr Music, Zama, Ntokozo, Bongi, Jooma and Ndoni reunited on stage during the grand finale for a spectacular rendition of Paloma Faith’s Warrior.