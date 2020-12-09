Zodwa takes on performing arts college: ‘It’s never too late to go to school’

After taking the social scene by storm, Zodwa Wabantu has her eyes set on the world of acting and has enrolled at a performing arts school.

Being just a few steps away from becoming a movie star, the socialite took to Instagram to share the good news.

Though she didn't divulge any further details, the reality TV star shared a video where she announced she'll be starting 2021 with a bang as she goes back to school.

In the video clip, actress and singer Miranda Ntshangase officially welcomed Zodwa to the Star Quality family, which she co-owns, and their performing arts college.

Miranda handed Zodwa actors garb and expressed how happy they were to have the socialite join their school.

While accepting her gárb, an emotional yet dolled-up Zodwa uttered sentiments that her new venture meant a great deal to her seeing she's not learned.

“I'm very grateful for the opportunity of going back to school as no one is too old for school,” she happily expressed.