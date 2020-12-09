Leisure

WATCH | Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi singing 'Runnin' (Lose It All)' will leave you mesmerised

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 09 December 2020
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is the queen of many talents.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is the queen of many talents.
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi continues to wow many with her singing talent.

Case in point? Recently she impressed the whole universe when she took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing Runnin’ (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy featuring Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin.

Channelling her inner Beyoncé, Zozibini captioned the post with heart emojis: “Beyoncé. It’s been a while since I did one of these.”

Zozibini's take on the song seemed to impress her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

Many fans, including Malaysian singer and Crush hitmaker Yuna, gave the video a thumbs-up.

Watch the video below:

Here are three other times that Miss Universe has left SA in awe with her singing talent.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X