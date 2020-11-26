WATCH | Somizi regains confidence in his cooking skills & reveals he’ll open a restaurant in 2021

Despite the amount of criticism Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has received since adding the title chef to his colourful resume, recent events and achievements have restored the star's confidence in his cooking skills and he plans to open his restaurant soon.

Somizi took to his Instagram TV on Wednesday to reveal that he was officially hosting the launch of his book Dinner at Somizi’s — I Am Not A Chef on Thursday. He added that the processes around the launch have solidified his plans to open a restaurant after negative criticism of his chef status almost made him abandon the idea.

“The reason for this video is to encourage everyone that has dreams and there's doubt — self-doubt — but also voice and people that doubt you and say 'no it's not gonna work' or 'you're not good enough'. With me, with my cooking I have experienced a lot of love — majority, 80% of it is love and support — but there's this 20% that discouraged me and said 'you not a cook', 'you not a chef' blah blah blah and it kinda discouraged me at some point,” he said.

Somizi explained that he allowed — for the first time since finishing his cookbook — other people to cook food based on his recipes and after realising how good the food still tasted he regained his confidence that he did a great job on the book.

More than that, having other people find it easy to replicate his recipes confirmed that his restaurant was going to work.

“I am glad I stuck to my guns ... Now I can boldly say my book is good and legit. I can proudly and boldly open a restaurant and I am going to open a restaurant later, in 2021,” Somizi said before bragging about how delicious his food tastes.

Watch the full video below.