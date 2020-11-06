Khanyi Mbau speaks out against cyberbullying on the TL

Media personality Khanyi Mbau took to Twitter with some #realtalk and opened up about the trolling and bullying women face online.

Khanyi has had to endure bullying in many forms for numerous reasons over the years and has had to learn to overcome the negativity thrown her way.

Recently, Khanyi dropped some truth bombs on the TL about the bullying and cyber abuse some people witness daily. The star said she was tired of seeing women being trolled and unnecessarily sexualised.

“The level of abuse on Twitter is scary; I can only imagine what those without thick skin deal with. The most alarming part is that it’s the Men that actually troll women and sexualise everything. Have men become this weak?! #RealTalk,” tweeted Khanyi.