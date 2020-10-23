'Uzalo's' Dawn Thandeka King slams pregnancy rumours: There’s no bun in the oven here!
“All I am expecting is joy, peace and wealth ... What you see is a voluptuous, African woman.”
Uzalo actress Dawn Thandeka King has had to shut down the rumour mill after a snap from a recent photo shoot left her fans speculating that she may be pregnant.
The actress posted the snap on Instagram, showing off her bae, and of course her voluptuous body in a body hugging, snake print dress.
However, instead of focusing on her obvious “love lives here” glow, some of her followers started congratulating her for having a “bun in the oven”.
Here's the snap that ignited the rumours:
Thandeka came out to make it clear that she is not pregnant.
“Listen here, there is no such thing as a bun in the oven here, this is me, comfortable and happy in my beautiful African body. I don't have another one, this is me! I hope we understand each other ..." she said.
Thandeka also made crystal clear her expectations for a happy life.
“All I am expecting is joy, peace and wealth ... What you see is a voluptuous, African Woman.”
The loved actress' fans are always thinking up one thing or another about the actress and she constantly has to set the record straight.
Just three months ago, a rumour caught fire that the actress was leaving Uzalo. Thandeka had to make it clear that she ain't leaving the soapie.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Dawn denied the claims and said she had no idea where the rumour came from.
“I have denied it. The show has denied it. We don't know what else to say any more. Every week a different source writes the same story over and over again.
“I am not leaving the series. My storyline is growing stronger and stronger,” she said.
