'Uzalo's' Dawn Thandeka King slams pregnancy rumours: There’s no bun in the oven here!

Uzalo actress Dawn Thandeka King has had to shut down the rumour mill after a snap from a recent photo shoot left her fans speculating that she may be pregnant.

The actress posted the snap on Instagram, showing off her bae, and of course her voluptuous body in a body hugging, snake print dress.

However, instead of focusing on her obvious “love lives here” glow, some of her followers started congratulating her for having a “bun in the oven”.

Here's the snap that ignited the rumours: