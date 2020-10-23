Katlego Maboe addresses abuse and cheating allegations after viral video

TV personality Katlego Maboe has moved swiftly to defend himself against cheating and abuse allegations, cast into the spotlight by a viral video of a heated exchange between him and his estranged partner, Monique Muller.

In the viral video, the SABC3 Expresso presenter can be seen and heard confessing to cheating as Monique interrogates him about the details of his affair.

In a statement released on his social media platforms early on Friday morning, Katlego admitted to being unfaithful, adding that he and Monique were now in the middle of an “unfortunate and painful separation”.

“I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives — an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation, which is being resolved through legal proceedings. As you can imagine, separations are quite a difficult thing to deal with, especially with a child involved,” read the first part of the statement.

Katlego also denied allegations of abuse that were levelled against him and leaked on social media.

“In light of the comments made against me, I would like to state that I have never abused my partner. I have always and will always stand up against the abuse of women and children — in fact, the abuse of anyone for that matter. I had chosen to deal with this matter privately to protect and safeguard our child. At the end of the day, our child is all that matters to me. However, I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth have its day,” he said in the statement.

Protection order

Earlier this week, TshisaLIVE spoke to three reliable sources closely linked to the situation regarding the abuse allegations.

The sources, who asked for anonymity due to fear of reprisal, said Monique had obtained a protection order against Katlego. They also shared first-hand accounts of being called to the couple's home late at night after an alleged incident of abuse.

Monique's brother, Seth Muller, who lifted the lid on the alleged abuse through a series of posts on his Instagram Stories earlier this week, told TshisaLIVE he had allegedly been threatened by Katlego's lawyers over the post.

“His lawyers threatened me, saying that he will no longer be paying any maintenance towards his son if I talk about what is happening. I don't know what me talking about his abuse has to do with his son but he's not gonna pay maintenance to his son if I talk.”

One of the sources also informed TshisaLIVE that Monique had applied for a protection order against Katlego, adding that she had also opened a case of domestic violence.

For legal reasons, the Western Cape SA Police Service (SAPS) could not say whether such a case had been opened. “Kindly be advised that the identity of a complaint in a criminal case cannot be disclosed by SAPS, and the identity of a suspect can only be disclosed once the individual has made an appearance in a court of law.”

However, it confirmed a contravention of a protection order had been reported to Sea Point police.

“Notwithstanding the above, please be advised that this office can confirm that a contravention of a protection order case has been reported at Sea Point police station. The case docket has been referred to the senior state prosecutor, and a decision is awaited,” read the statement issued to TshisaLIVE by provincial commander for media communication Col Andrè Traut.

In response to the abuse allegations, The Expresso Morning Show production company Cardova Productions confirmed in a statement on Friday that Katlego would not be on air pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Certain serious allegations have been posted on social media about Mr Katlego Maboe and, last night, a video was leaked showing Mr Maboe seemingly admitting to cheating on his partner,” read the statement.

“We have been informed that a legal process relating to the allegations is currently sub judice. We condemn any acts of violence and mistreatment, especially against women and children, and therefore take such allegations very seriously. Until such time as the matter has been fully investigated, and pending the outcome, Mr Maboe will not be appearing on The Expresso Morning Show.”