Beyoncé announces she’s dropping new #IvyPark line on Friday & fans can't wait!
Singing sensation Beyoncé has left social media users in a frenzy after she announced she'll be dropping the new #IvyPark line on Friday, October 30.
This after the Black Is King hitmaker dropped a subtle hint on her Instagram with little to no words about the highly coveted Ivy Park x Adidas collection.
The queen posted a vibrantly coloured snap of a poppy field that read “This Is My Park” with the caption, “Drip 2 October 30.”
With over a million likes in just 15 hours, fans were left speculating that a new collection was coming in a couple of days.
Bey first launched the collection earlier this year by spoiling American stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Yara Shahidi, Destiny's Child group members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, and her younger sister Solange.
She delivered the burgundy, orange and cream-coloured pieces in bright orange wardrobes that got tongues wagging about how creative she was.
In the January cover of Elle, Bey spoke about the athleisure brand's debut collection with the sportswear giant in a fan-generated Q&A.
“It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine.
“This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.”
Fans are already freaking out on social media, here are some of their reactions below.
Started back in the gym today and just found out Beyoncé is about to drop something from Ivy park. Lord you heard y prayers 🥰— Daz (@Shutupdaz_) October 20, 2020
You know whats crazy. Beyoncé sent her Ivy Park x Adidas collection to everybody who’s somebody and I’ve never seen them rock it after that. Cold.— Moods&Feels. (@HerFlySoul) October 20, 2020
I can’t even get excited when Beyoncé drops new Ivy park, it be sold out before it launches 😭😩— 💛😛Jwilla💛😛 (@jwilla6) October 20, 2020
Beyoncé really making me choose between paying rent or buying Ivy Park— Pillow Princess XoXo (@jaylannc) October 20, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.