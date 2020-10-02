Prince Kaybee's #ProjectHope aims to empower women in music

In August, Kaybee revealed he would be expanding on his initial idea of working with one female artist to working with a larger number of artists.

The Hosh hitmaker's latest offering comprises different genres that showcase raw South African talent.

The 10 aspiring female vocalists chosen by Prince Kaybee include Thembisile Q, Thalitha, Bridgette Vocalist, Thobile Ngidi, Katz the Singr, Ruby Rose, LaNeo, Sanda, Basetsana and Nosipho Sibisi. The musicians, who come from all walks of life and different parts of the country, have joined forces for the album, which promises to be a chart topper.

When he first announced the project Kaybee wrote, “After thinking long and hard, I realised it's unfair to choose one lady because of the overwhelming talent displayed. Instead, I have chosen 10 winners. Each winner gets to do a song with me, we will then compile an album called #ProjectHope.”

Taking just five days to complete, Kaybee's collaborative effort with the help of Msaki saw the idea come to reality.

As the album continues to generate excitement on the socials, Kaybee also announced that it will be an annual project to celebrate Women's Month. However, next year, he'll also include aspiring male artists.

Kaybee also shared on social media how excited he was that the album was already doing a lot for some of the vocalists, as they got booked to sing at the Arts Alive Festival.