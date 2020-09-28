Dress changes & superstar performances - Inside Natasha Thahane’s crown birthday party
Blood and Water’s Natasha Thahane celebrated her crown birthday with a big bash that included a star-studded guest list, two killer looks, and all the love from her adoring fans.
We all have that birthday we look forward to: our sweet 16, our coming of age at 21, or our crown birthday.
Actress Natasha is one of those lucky ones whose crown birthday coincided with the big two-five, and the star went all out on her special day.
As seen on her Instagram, the star had a day filled with love from family and friends at River Meadow Manor in Centurion. The venue has hosted events for SA stars such as Somizi and husband Mohale Motaung.
The dress code for the A-list party was all white, and guests were treated to a day of music from legends Ringo Madlingozi and Donald, , and the MC stylings of Mr Buns Maps Maponyane.
Thank you for all the birthday wishes 💎Yesterday was magical. Thank you @siyandasabelo for your hospitality at the @rivermeadowmanor. Thank you @nono_events for the beautiful setup & pulling this off nge last minute. Dress: @quiteria_atelier1 Hair: @essenixhair Makeup: @judiekama
The Garnier ambassador was "crowned" with a dazzling tiara by mommy dearest on stage to commemorate the birthday of all birthdays. She even made a dress change from one show-stopping gown to another!
The party didn’t end there for the Netflix star. She took the vibes to Rockets in Bryanston with DJ Thuli P for more birthday joy.
Here’s to 25 more years of parties, and 25 more invites we hope don't "accidentally" get lost in the mail!
