Master KG responds to Ntsiki Mazwai’s '50/50 Nomcebo' split comments
Poet questioned whether vocalist got paid 50% from 'Jerusalema' earnings
After trending for hours on end thanks to Ntsiki Mazwai's “suggestion” about the ownership of the hit song Jerusalema, Master KG has responded to the poet, questioning her motives behind the suggestion.
Taking advantage of her army of fans and strong Twitter presence, Ntsiki caused chaos on the TL over the weekend when she suggested Nomcebo Zikode should pay equal to Master KG from the song. The poet reasoned that because Nomcebo wrote the lyrics and provided vocals for the global hit, she “deserved” 50% ownership of the song.
Ntsiki believes if the split was impossible, then Nomcebo ought to be paid like a session artist at least.
“Master KG did the beat. Nomcebo did the vocals. That's a 50/50 split. I hope Master KG paid her for the session ke since it's his song only,” she said.
While many jumped in to support her view, others called her out for being unreasonable and inserting herself in things that have nothing to do with her. People questioned her knowledge of music and what it means for an artist to be “featured” on a song, as is the case with Master KG and Nomcebo on Jerusalema.
Master KG also found Ntsiki's observations odd, considering she has never expressed similar sentiments about popular songs where female vocalists are featured by producers or DJs.
“There are so many songs in this world where people are featured and I never saw you or anyone saying this. Or is there something behind what you saying? Anyway, bless up my sister. One love,” he responded.
Thers So many songs in this world Where people are Featured I never saw you or anyone saying this..Or is thers something behind what you saying..Anyway Bless up my Sister one Love https://t.co/aInPW7dK4u— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) September 27, 2020
Jerusalema has taken the world by storm, and its success has recently seen Master KG receive recognition from prominent people and a number of opportunities.
Last week, the Limpopo-born producer took to Twitter to show off a red Ferrari. Though Master KG did not confirm whether he had bought the vehicle, Twitter had a lot to say about the red machine and congratulated him.
As Ntsiki's tweet made both Master KG and Nomcebo trend all weekend long, it seems Twitter was split about the validity of Ntsiki's claim.
Here are some of the reactions.
We shouldn't forget to acknowledge @Nomcebozikode whenever we congratulate @MasterKGsa on Jerusalema song which has recently become the world's most famous song. Otherwise such might be perceived to be a gender based violence against woman Nomcebo. Please fellow compatriots!🙏🏾— Mpho Edward Morokolo (@edwardkolobe) September 28, 2020
There's no Jerusalem without @MasterKGsa and there's no Jerusalem without @Nomcebozikode.......... Jerusalem is Jerusalem becouse of these two— #Incognito #vFringe (@Struuartzz) September 27, 2020
We should equally celebrate these two
Cellular || Nomcebo || Black Coffee || lorna pic.twitter.com/uFixOwhNh0
Now it's Nomcebo FT Master KG 😂😂😂 ayi if this is feminism, we are ok without it. pic.twitter.com/nBOdap3kp4— Nhlanhla Dabengwa (@nhla_dabengwa) September 27, 2020
I can't believe there are people who believe Master KG must go 50/50 with Nomcebo for Jerusalema just cause it became a hit. Are people really this unintelligent?— Somadoda (@starnhlumayo) September 27, 2020
Master KG blocked me cos I said Nomcebo deserves 50%. pic.twitter.com/YHyLsXovY2— Black Consciousness (@Priince_ZA) September 28, 2020
Dear Nomcebo, I hope you don’t listen to the haters on this App trying to create tension between you and Master KG.— MJ Ncube (@MJNcubeofficial) September 27, 2020
You have already been through a lot with DJ Ganyani over Emazulwini.
Shine on sister and don’t mind the haters. 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nIhOqqvXav
Teen, the owner of the song is master kg and Nomcebo is featured... This is not a grade 9 project where u all participate as a group and get the same marks...— Surprise Zwane (@swazzinaiter3) September 27, 2020
