Beware the convenient catchphrase not based on fact

PREMIUM

During a weekend work conference earlier this year, an old varsity friend was unsettled by a surprise item on the agenda — something to “sink your teeth into”, according to the tagline, and “great for team bonding”.



A motley crew of colleagues thrown together at a cheapskate self-catering venue (her description, not mine), participants were expected to explore their unconscious bias in relation to a range of circumstances, factors and people...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.