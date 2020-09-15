Parliament to consider action against EFF over Sona disruption

Chickens are coming home to roost for the EFF as its MPs face up to disrupting the state of the nation address (Sona) over the presence of former apartheid president FW de Klerk and their attack on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan during a parliamentary speech.

The powers and privileges committee, which deals with disciplinary matters affecting MPs, meets on Tuesday to consider legal opinion on the Sona disruption in February. The committee sought legal advice on how to approach the incident. It also wanted parliament to appoint an outside initiator (prosecutor) for the two cases.

Committee chairperson Philly Mapulane confirmed to TimesLIVE on Monday that it had sought legal opinion because the De Klerk case was complex.

They also did not want to put parliament's legal advisers in a position where they had to initiate charges against MPs. “We are going to get all that feedback tomorrow,” said Mapulane.

He said after agreeing on the appointment of the initiator, he or she would draft charges to be sent to affected MPs for their response.