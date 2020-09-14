‘If I had just one more day with you, I’d love you better’- Zoleka Mandela pays tribute to late mother, Zindzi

After a two-month social media sabbatical Zoleka Mandela has broken her silence on the death of her mother Zindzi Mandela, opening up about the grieving process.

Zindzi died at a Johannesburg hospital on July 13. The cause of death has not been disclosed, even though her family confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19.

Her daughter Zoleka, who has previously opened up about her turbulent relationship with Zindzi in her memoir When Hope Whispers, took to Instagram to share that the last time she spoke to her mother was 11 months ago.

Zoleka revealed that she had gone nine months without talking to her mother before she died and went on to imply that she regretted that decision deeply.

“13.09.2020. It’s been 11 months since we last spoke, 2 months since your passing. If I just had one more day with you, this time, I’d love you better,” she said in her caption.

Playing to the soft harmony of US singer-songwriter Dobie Gray's Loving Arms, pictures of moments gone by between Zoleka and Zindzi played over a two-and-a-half minute photo slide show.