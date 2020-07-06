RECIPE OF THE DAY | Raficka Hassan's crayfish curry

HeraldLIVE invited readers to submit their favourite lockdown recipes.

Here is the first of the top five recipes to be featured this week, submitted by Raficka Hassan:



Ingredients:

2tbsp coconut (toast in pan lightly)

4 tomatoes +2tbsp tomato paste

1tsp sugar + more

1tsp cumin

¾tsp tumeric

1tsp methi seeds

1 large onion chopped fine

6 curry leaves

3 heaped tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

3 crayfish cut and cleaned

2-3 tsp seafood masala/Aminas seafood masala-jar with blue lid

2tbsp tamarind (mix a tsp in cup with a little boiling water to make a thick paste)

2 cloves garlic

2 green chillies cut in half. Remove seeds if you do not want it too strong.

Method

Clean crayfish and marinade with 2-3tsp seafood masala.

Blend the tomatoes cut up into quarters, 2 cloves garlic and the 2tbsp lightly toasted coconut.

Heat oil.

Add methi seeds, onion, curry leaves, braise until onion is golden.

Add tumeric & kashmiri chilli powder, stir for a few seconds.

Add blended tomatoes, coconut & garlic.

Let it cook on high for 15 minutes with the lid on.

Add the crayfish& chillies to the masala in the pot, let it cook for another 15 minutes.

Add tamarind water and let it cook for another 15 minutes or until done.

Garnish with fresh coriander.