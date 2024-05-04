RECIPE | Some like it hot
Celebrating the rich and vibrant flavours of the chilli
South Africans certainly like their spice - with dishes such as piri-piri chicken and piri-piri prawns SA favourites. Pil-Pil, Pili-Pili, Piri-Piri or Peri-Peri – it is Africa’s most famous flavour and one which has been exported from Southern Africa to the world thanks to companies such as Nando’s.
Extra hot chilli sauce tops the list of special requests when South Africans order takeaways, according to a South African Uber Eats Cravings Report...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.