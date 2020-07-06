Motherwell parents shut down Imbasa Primary School

Parents at Imbasa Primary School in Motherwell protested against the opening of the school on Monday morning, saying two teachers had tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Among their main concerns was that the school had to fork out money for fumigation from its nutrition budget and the safety of the grade 7 pupils who were taught by the teachers thought to have tested positive.

School governing body chair Lindisa Zicwele said the school could not afford to pay for fumigation each time there was a new case of Covid-19.

“The parents’ number one concern is what has been done to ensure the wellbeing of the grade 7 pupils who were being taught by the teachers who have now tested positive.

“The department [of education] has neither organised nor sent any communication to have those learners tested.

“When schools were ordered to reopen in June, we [the school] had to take money out of the school’s budget to fumigate the school before grade 7 learners returned.

“We waited from the department of education until we gave up. They eventually said schools should organise for fumigation with their own budgets.

“Schools cannot afford that,” Zicwele said.

Zicwele said the parents’ frustrations were understandable as Motherwell was one of the Covid-19 hotspots in the Bay.