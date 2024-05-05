A sack of NikNaks ... some red wine and a forever view
Goukamma Nature Reserve the perfect spot for a falling-off-the-grid experience
I definitely watch too much Netflix and the world didn’t end without Officer Nolan from The Rookie in my lounge for two whole nights.
TV becomes a habit and a trap easily fallen into since we have been bingeing on this series for something like six seasons these past few weeks...
